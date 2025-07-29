‘Jhalawar school tragedy is heart-wrenching’: Rajasthan HC

Jaipur, July 28 (IANS) The Rajasthan High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragic school building collapse in Jhalawar, calling the incident "heart-wrenching."

Justice Anoop Dhand's bench has sought a detailed report from the central and state governments, raising concerns over the alarming condition of school infrastructure in several states.

The court expressed strong displeasure over the state of educational infrastructure, despite the government allocating 6% of its total budget to the education sector.

“Even with this investment, infrastructure development remains inadequate,” the court noted.

Quoting a recent survey, the court highlighted that 22 per cent of school buildings in 12 states, including Rajasthan, are in a dilapidated condition, and 31 per cent have visible structural cracks.

In Rajasthan alone, 32 per cent of schools lack electricity, 9 per cent do not have access to drinking water, and another 9 per cent do not have boys’ toilets.

The court directed both central and state authorities to conduct a thorough survey of all school buildings to assess their structural integrity.

It also recommended the launch of an online portal and district-level websites where parents and students can upload photos or videos of unsafe or dilapidated school buildings, be it government or private institutions.

The court further suggested the establishment of a dedicated redressal mechanism to address such complaints.

Accountability must be fixed on those responsible for poor construction. In the event of a mishap, the cost of construction should be recovered from the contractors, and departmental as well as criminal proceedings should be initiated against the culprits.

This judicial action follows the shocking Jhalawar incident, where a school building collapsed and claimed the lives of seven children. The matter has also echoed in the Lok Sabha, drawing protests and demands for strict action from opposition MPs.

The High Court’s intervention underscored the urgent need for structural audits and accountability in school infrastructure to ensure the safety of students across the country, said officials.

