Rajasthan CM meets Union Ministers in Delhi; discusses key projects related to state

New Delhi/Jaipur, July 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma held a series of meetings with key Union Ministers during his official visit to New Delhi on Monday and had discussions on agriculture, rural development, energy, housing, and water-related projects in Rajasthan.

He met Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Energy, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil to review and discuss the progress of central schemes and seek further support for ongoing and proposed projects in the state.

At Krishi Bhawan, the Chief Minister held an in-depth discussion with Shivraj Chouhan on various subjects including rural development, agriculture, Lakhpati Didi Yojana, and the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

He expressed gratitude to the Union Ministry for releasing Rs 4,384 crore to Rajasthan under the MNREGA scheme in the current financial year.

CM Sharma also requested central assistance for deploying Agricultural Supervisors at the Gram Panchayat level, promoting improved groundnut varieties, and boosting the castor oil industry in Rajasthan. He highlighted successful initiatives such as “Per Drop – More Crop”, Diggi construction, and field fencing in areas like Bassi, Jaipur.

On the housing front, the Chief Minister emphasised the state’s performance under PMAY-Gramin. Shri Chouhan appreciated the efforts and assured that once the verification of survey data is completed, approvals for additional houses will be granted. He also informed that under PM-Janman Yojana, a total of 7.46 lakh houses will be constructed in Rajasthan.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Bhagirath Chaudhary, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi, Rural Development Secretary Shailesh Singh, ICAR Director General Dr. M.L. Jat, and senior officials from the Centre and Rajasthan were also present.

Later, the Chief Minister met Manohar Lal Khattar.

Discussions focused on renewable energy, urban development, and housing projects. Sharma requested central assistance for strengthening interstate transmission systems, expanding infrastructure for renewable energy, and the expedited implementation of Jaipur Metro Phase-2 and e-bus services in urban areas.

The Chief Minister also met Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil at his official residence.

He briefed the Minister on the progress of the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, which aim to improve irrigation and drinking water availability in Rajasthan.

Highlighting the impact of good monsoon rains this year, he informed that reservoirs in the state are already full. He also emphasized that initiatives like Karmabhoomi to Matribhoomi and Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan Jan Abhiyan will contribute significantly to improving the groundwater levels in the state.

