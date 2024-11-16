MP: Congress to hold meeting from Nov 21-22

Bhopal, Nov 16 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Congress will hold a two-day meeting of the newly formed committee for the state on November 21 and 22, State party General Secretary (Organisation) Rajeev Singh told IANS on Friday.

He said that multiple meetings of all the committees, including political affairs and working committees, will be chaired by the state Congress in-charge Bhanwar Jitendra Singh, and State party President Jitu Patwari at the party headquarters in Bhopal.

"All the members of the newly formed committee have been asked to be present in the meeting on November 21 and 22. During these introductory meetings, the committee members will hold discussions on future plans," Singh added.

It would be the party's first meeting after the All Indian Congress Committee (AICC) approved the new state committee comprising a total of 335 members two weeks ago.

The new committee was formed 10 months after the previous one was dissolved following the party's defeat in the Assembly elections in November last year.

Jitu Patwari got a new team, including senior Congress leaders and former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijay Singh, as members of the party's executive committee.

The party's state committee includes 33 permanent invitees and 40 secretaries.

Apart from these, a discipline committee, delimitation committee, secretaries, joint secretaries, and treasurer for the State Congress Committee were also appointed.

However, after the much-awaited state committee was approved, resentment from the party leaders, including senior members began.

Over half a dozen party members have resigned from their posts.

