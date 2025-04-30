Mehidy Hasan powers Bangladesh to inning & 106 runs win over Zimbabwe

Chattogram (Bangladesh), April 30 (IANS) Mehidy Hasan Miraz delivered a sensational all-round performance to lead Bangladesh to a commanding innings-and-106-run victory over Zimbabwe on the third day of the Chattogram Test. After scoring a defiant century (104) with the bat, Mehidy returned to torment Zimbabwe with the ball, picking up five wickets to seal the match with two days to spare.

Resuming on the second day’s close at 291 for 7, Bangladesh added 153 more runs in the morning session before being bowled out for 444. Mehidy turned out to be the hero of the innings with a superb 104, his second Test century. He was well supported by Taijul Islam (20), debutant Tanzim Hasan, who chipped in with 41, and No. 11 Hasan Mahmud, who helped extend the lead.

The innings proved more than enough to press Zimbabwe out of the contest.

Earlier in the game, Zimbabwe had posted a modest 227 in their first innings. Mehidy's innings after Shadman Islam’s (120), after a shaky end to Day Two, was pivotal in Bangladesh gaining a substantial 217-run lead.

Zimbabwe’s second innings unravelled swiftly after tea. Taijul Islam drew first blood, getting Brian Bennett (6) caught at second slip. He followed it up with the wicket of Nick Welch for a duck—trapped leg-before, a decision confirmed on review. Nayeem Hasan then removed Sean Williams, who was caught again at second slip for 7.

While Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto dropped a simple chance off Craig Ervine, Mehidy took charge from the other end. He bowled Ervine for 25 as the Zimbabwe captain tried to take him on and misjudged the spin. Mehidy then trapped Wessly Madhevere lbw for a duck and dismissed wicketkeeper Tafadzwa Tsiga in quick succession.

Wellington Masakadza’s attempt to counterattack ended with a mistimed shot to mid-off, handing Mehidy his fourth scalp. The only Zimbabwean batter to offer resistance was Sam Curran, who stood tall with a gritty 46 off 103 balls. But even he couldn’t escape Mehidy’s magic, nicking behind to become the fifth victim.

Taijul returned to remove Richard Ngarava for five before Mominul Haque’s direct hit ended Vincent Masekesa’s stay, sealing Zimbabwe’s collapse for just 111 in the second innings.

Masekesa, however, provided a lone bright spark for the visitors, picking up five wickets on debut—a rare achievement for a Zimbabwean bowler in Test cricket.

This dominant performance brought a much-needed boost to Bangladesh, who had lost their previous Test matches against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa, and had also suffered defeat in the first Test against Zimbabwe in Sylhet. With this victory, they levelled the two-match series 1-1.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s all-round show—104 runs and match figures of seven wickets—was undoubtedly the defining performance of the Test and perhaps one of the finest in his career.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe 227 & 111 all out in 46.2 overs (Ben Curran 46, Craig Ervine 25; Mehidy Hasan Miraz 5-32, Taijul Islam 3-42) lost to Bangladesh 444 all out in 129.2 overs (Taijul Islam 120, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 104; Vincent Masekesa 5-115) by an inning and 106 runs

