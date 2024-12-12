Manickam Tagore demands expunging of Piyush Goyal’s remarks on Congress in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Congress MP Manickam Tagore has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, requesting the expunging of certain remarks made by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during the session on Wednesday, December 11.

Tagore’s letter states, “Hon'ble Speaker, I am writing to bring to your kind attention certain grave derogatory remarks made by Piyush Goyal. During Zero Hour, when Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of the Indian National Congress, raised the issue of the grave humanitarian crisis in Manipur, Piyush Goyal made objectionable comments.”

In his letter, Tagore emphasized that Goyal’s intervention was unwarranted, and his remarks were defamatory and undignified. Referring to Rule 380 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, Tagore reminded the Speaker that such words could be expunged if they were defamatory, indecent, unparliamentary, or undignified.

“The remarks by Piyush Goyal were defamatory and undignified, and therefore, warranted immediate expunging. It is surprising and intriguing why these remarks have not yet been removed from the record,” Tagore wrote.

He urged the Speaker to take prompt action and expunge the remarks from the Lok Sabha proceedings.

Tagore also outlined the statements made by Goyal, which he deemed objectionable. According to Tagore, Goyal alleged that the Congress Party was responsible for internal disturbances in the country and accused it of having ties with foreign forces.

Goyal stated: “The Congress Party is responsible for the internal disturbances in the country and is using foreign forces. They have an extra set of tie-ups with foreign forces, due to which the country is facing internal problems. The Congress Party is solely responsible for this situation. It is because the Congress Party is using George Soros and other international bodies that the country is suffering today. Internal problems are caused by the Congress Party's association with George Soros-funded organisations. Congress and such organisations are destabilising the Indian economy. This nexus dates back 25 years.”

Tagore called these remarks baseless and defamatory, arguing that such allegations undermine parliamentary decorum and demanded their removal from the official records of the House.

