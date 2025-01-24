Krushna Abhishek & Archana Puran Singh come together for food, fun and laughter

Mumbai, Jan 24 (IANS) Krushna Abhishek recently paid a visit to Archana Puran Singh at her Mud Island home, and the result was as expected. Going by the sneak peek of the visit shared by Archana Puran Singh on her official IG, the two had a blast together.

As Krushna takes a dig at his host, Archana says,"You are throwing punches at me just like you do at The Kapil Sharma Show".

We can further see Krushna being his usual fun self and entertaining Archana and her family with his impeccable comic timing. The actress captioned her latest post, "Jab @krushna30 aaya ghar par... hue dher saare khulaase aur mind blowing masti...To watch the full episode click the link in bio#krushna #comedy."

As the post was up, netizens shared comments like, "This vlog feels as entertaining as episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Can’t wait to watch!!"

Another one wrote, "So great to see how creative people can create magic no matter whatever is the Telecasting Platform"

The third comment read, "Mam we really love you and your family, Raja Hindustani to Kapil show to your YouTube."

One of the Insta users commented, "@archanapuransingh Ma'am love your laughter...Keep smiling and keep laughing till eternity".

Meanwhile, Archana recently made a big revelation in one of her vlogs. Talking to Haarsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh she said that she was in a live-in relationship with husband Parmeet Sethi for four years before their marriage, ‘Divorce se acha hai pehle saath reh lo" (It is better to stay together before marriage than to get divorced later).

Archana further said that she wants both her sons Ayushmaan and Aryamann to try a live-in relationship. “Karne do, yeh bhi kare, acha hai na… dekho divorce se better hai aap ek saath pehle raho (Let them do it, its better to stay together than divorce.)."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.