Kangana Ranaut shares her 'Key to Happiness, Success' and more

Mumbai,Jan 1(IANS) Actress and politician Kangana Ranaut wished her fans and followers Happy New Year with an inspiring Instagram post.

The 'Queen' actress took to the stories section of the photo-sharing app and dropped a few words of wisdom, acquired by her over the years. The diva posted about things like a key to happiness, peace, success, and love according to her.

Kangana shared, "Key to happiness- think more about/ for others than yourself. Key to peace- Better to get manipulated than to manipulate, Key to success- fix yourself don't try to fix the world, Key to love- it's always good to lose in a fight with someone you love, so that the love could win, Key to anxiety free breathing- close your eyes and say Krishna...As the new year begins sharing some of my learnings with you all."

The actress added a red heart emoji at the end.

At the moment, Kangana is busy promoting her forthcoming drama, Emergency.

The stunner entered the 'Bigg Boss' house on 31 December to promote the movie, wearing a printed top and skirt, shelling out some retro vibes. Her look was completed with some shimmery makeup and complimentary earrings.

As the name suggests, the movie will revolve around the infamous Emergency imposed in 1976.

Kangana will be seen reprising the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. With her as the lead, the drama will also see Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles.

Kunal Singh has directed Emergency, while Zee Studios and Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika Films have produced it along with Renu Pitti.

For the unaware, Emergency was initially scheduled to reach the theatres on September 6, however, the release was pushed to January 17 due to some trouble with the Censor board.

