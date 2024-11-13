J&K: Power scenario to meet winter requirements in Srinagar reviewed

Srinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) In the wake of the ensuing winter season, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar in J&K on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the power scenario to ensure adequate electricity supply in the district.

The DC reviewed the progress under the CSS-RDSS Scheme, PM Surya Ghar, Muft Bijli Yojana, buffer stock availability of transformers and other related issues including winter Preparedness.

While reviewing the Curtailment Schedule and Power availability to the consumers, the DC asked the concerned to ensure power supply is available to consumers strictly as per the already notified curtailment schedule and adequate arrangements are in place to meet the power demand of 450-500 MW of power in Srinagar City.

Likewise, the DC stressed that adequate buffer stock of transformers should be available in all Divisional Stores which includes the availability of Key Materials like Distribution transformers, ST poles, Conductor etc to meet any eventuality in case of outages caused due to harsh weather conditions.

Moreover, the damaged DT shall be replaced and the power supply to the area restored within the stipulated timeline.

With regard to progress made under RDSS, the chair expressed concern over the low progress achieved in one of the divisions and directed the executing agencies carrying out reform works under RDSS to speed up the works so that the set target is achieved within the stipulated timeline.

During the meeting, the PM Surya Ghar and Muft Bijli Yojana also came to discussion and the chair was informed that out of the total 3725 applications received in PMS: MBY, 859 were from Srinagar District out of which 156 installations have been completed.

The Department was asked to encourage and facilitate the consumers to install the Roof Top Solar system which will go a long way in ensuring the reliability of power, capacity building, and environmentally friendly generation, besides reduced electricity bills.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has directed the Power Development Department (PDD) to strictly adhere to the announced power curtailment schedule, emphasising that he will personally oversee its implementation on a day-to-day basis during the winter months.

The Chief Minister made these remarks in October while chairing a comprehensive review meeting of the PDD, a department under his portfolio, to assess its preparedness ahead of the winter season in Jammu and Kashmir.

