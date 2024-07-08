J&K: Encounter underway in Kathua

Jammu, July 8 (IANS) An encounter is underway between the security forces and the terrorists in J&K’s Kathua district on Monday.

Officials said that terrorists fired at an army team in Barmuda village of Kathua district, 52 kms away from Kathua town.

“Fire was retaliated and now a CASO (Cordon & Search Operation) has been started in the area,” an official said.

He said that reinforcements have been rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

