A critical hotline between the United States and Russia used for emergency communication, is currently unavailable, according to Kremlin representative Dimitri Peskov. This revelation comes at a time of heightened tensions between the two nations.

Tensions Rise in Europe

The current state of affairs in Europe has gone critical, as US President Biden authorized Ukraine to launch long-range missiles against Russia. Moscow responded by easing its restrictions on nuclear testing, making the threat of escalation a real possibility. The Ukrainian military on November 19 carried out missile attacks on Russian territory, thereby raising concerns about Moscow's retaliation. The US has evacuated their diplomatic mission in Kyiv, the capital city of Ukraine.

Communication Breakdown

The hotline, which enables video communications between the presidents of Russia and the US in encrypted mode, is out of order now. Dmitri Peskov earlier confirmed the presence of this secret communication but reported that it was temporarily out of order.

Consequence

The absence of this hotline sparks the threat of incomprehension and an escalation between the two nations. As the situation intensifies, there is an urgent need for clear communication channels. The international world watches as the scenario develops, holding onto the hope that this conflict will be resolved and both nations return to diplomatic communication.

