Heavy police deployment in Darbhanga following violence during Vivah Panchami tableau procession

Patna, Dec 7 (IANS) Tension prevailed in Bajitpur village of Darbhanga district in Bihar following stone pelting during the Vivah Panchami tableau procession on Saturday. The police force is deployed in large numbers to prevent any untoward incident.

The tensions erupted when the procession passed near a mosque in Bajitpur area on Friday night.

According to the police, unidentified persons pelted stones and bricks on the tableau, leading to a clash between two groups. Some persons sustained Injuries in this incident, and were admitted to a local hospital. The situation was brought under control after police intervention.

The incident disrupted a 30-year-old tradition of peaceful tableaux on Vivah Panchami, an event marking Lord Rama and Sita’s marriage.

Organizer Nago Das expressed shock over the violence, stating that such incidents had never occurred earlier. “We have been organizing religious rituals for many years. When the tableau of Panchami Vivah reached the mosque, stone pelting started from the other side. Many women and children were also part of the procession. They were rescued to a nearby temple and we have informed the local police,” Das said.

According to statements from women involved in the tableau, there have not been previous instances of resistance when Hindu processions passed through the area.

It is alleged that people from the other community had stocked bricks and stones, and deliberately disrupted the procession when it passed from the area on Friday. The situation escalated quickly, leading to injuries and widespread chaos.

Following the incident, some police personnel present there rescued the victims, additional force was also brought to the site. The police tried to pacify both sides and maintain peace and tranquility.

Officials from the district administration are now camping in the area to prevent further escalation.

The police are also actively investigating the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage to identify and take action against the offenders.

