Gurugram: Master pipe shift to disrupt water supply for 36 hours

Gurugram, Aug 2 (IANS) Water supply in parts of Gurugram will be affected for 36 hours, beginning Sunday, as the master water supply pipeline at Bakhtawar Chowk needs to be relocated.

The shutdown has been scheduled by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) from August 4 to 6 from 10.00 a.m. to 10.00 p.m., officials said.

The water supply will be affected in Dayanand Colony, Old Gurugram, Laxman Vihar, New Colony Booster, Choti Mata Booster, Sectors 4, 5, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12, 33, 34, 37C, 37D, 81 to 115 and Boosting Station Sector 51 (All Sectors from 42-74, Village Badshahpur).

The GMDA is scheduled to shift the water supply pipeline at Bakhtawar Chowk, replace the Non-Retrun Valve and carry out maintenance work at the Water Treatment Plant in Chandu Budhera.

"All residents are advised to use water judiciously to avoid complete dry conditions," the officials added.

