Gurugram: Five arrested with illegal weapons for robbery bid

Gurugram, Jan 17 (IANS) The Gurugram Police have arrested five people for allegedly planning to commit robbery here in Gurugram, police said.

The accused were identified as Shiv Kumar, of Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Aman of Alwar in Rajasthan, Ishub, Shaukeen alias Dhanni and Vishnu alias Billi all residents of Gurugram.

The police have also recovered 01 pistols, 01 live cartridges, 01 iron rod, 01 torches, and 01 sticks from their possession.

According to the police, a crime branch team of Sohna received secret inputs regarding some persons planning to commit robbery with weapons in a room near Adani Society Sector-63A, Gurugram.

Upon information, a raiding team reached the prescribed spot and nabbed them red-handed while planning a robbery along with illegal weapons.

In connection with the matter, a case against the suspects was registered at the Sector-65 police station in Gurugram.

From the observation of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that accused Shiv Kumar was involved in six cases of theft, four cases of Arms Act, theft, and assault were registered against Aman, one case of assault was registered against Ishub, Shaukeen was involved in five cases of Arms Act, snatching and theft, and Vishnu has 04 cases registered against him in Gurugram for theft. While taking further action, the accused were produced before the court on Friday for police custody.

"During the police remand, the accused will be thoroughly questioned about other co-accused and other incidents," a spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said.

