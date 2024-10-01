Gujarat all set to soak in Navratri festivities

Gandhinagar, Oct 1 (IANS) The Gujarat government has announced a series of grand cultural programmes to celebrate Navratri at the renowned Ambaji and Bahucharaji Shaktipeeths and seven other major temples in the state.

The events will have performances by noted artists on the occasion.

"The state government is committed to preserving and promoting this rich cultural heritage through these organised events, ensuring that devotees can participate in Maa's worship at these sacred Shaktipeeths. Citizens are encouraged to join the grand celebrations at these temples and experience Navratri's spiritual energy and cultural splendour," officials shared.

The nine-day festival from October 3-11 will see elaborate cultural events at these spiritual hubs, symbolising the deep-rooted devotion of Gujarat's people.

Ambaji Shakti Peeth, located in Banaskantha district, will host a week-long celebration.

Bahucharaji Shakti Peeth in Mehsana district will have grand festivities on the occasion. The programmes will not be limited to these two locations; seven other temples, including the revered Shri Harshiddhi Mata Temple in Dwarka, Shri Umia Mata Temple in Unja, and Shri Bhadra Kali Temple in Ahmedabad, will also host one-day cultural events featuring Garba and devotional performances.

As part of the initiative, famous artists such as Faridaben Mir and Arvind Vegda will perform at key events, bringing traditional Garba music to life for devotees and visitors.

This initiative comes in light of Gujarat's growing global recognition for Navratri celebrations. The 'Vibrant Navratri Mahotsav' has earned a special status worldwide, with Garba officially recognised by UNESCO as a "Cultural Heritage."

The Department of Sports, Youth, and Cultural Activities has emphasised that the festivities are open to all.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Gujarat is expected to remain dry for the first three days of Navratri, except in some districts in South Gujarat.

"From October 3 to 5, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are likely in isolated pockets of South Gujarat, including Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, and Valsad, as well as the union territories of Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli. For the rest of Gujarat, dry weather is expected, allowing Garba festivities to proceed uninterrupted," it said.

