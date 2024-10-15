Golf: Haryana Open 2024 to get underway from October 17

Panchkula, Oct 15 (IANS) The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), the official sanctioning body for men’s professional golf in India, will be staging the Haryana Open 2024 at the Panchkula Golf Club from October 17 – 20.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 1cr. The Pro-Am event will be played on October16.

The field at the sixth edition of the Haryana Open will feature 123 professionals and three amateurs. The leading Indian professionals in the field are PGTI ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, Angad Cheema, Rahil Gangjee, Shaurya Binu, Aman Raj, Udayan Mane and defending champion Jairaj Singh Sandhu, to name a few.

Besides Chandigarh’s Angad Cheema and Jairaj Singh Sandhu, the other notable names representing the tricity at the event are those of Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Abhijit Singh Chadha, Amrit Lal, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal, Ranjit Singh, Amritinder Singh, as well as Panchkula’s Aadil Bedi and Chandimandir’s Ravi Kumar.

The prominent foreign names in the field includes Lankans N Thangarajaand K Prabagaran, Czech Republic’s Stepan Danek, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain, Andorra’s Kevin Esteve Rigaill, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gilland American Dominic Piccirillo.

The three amateurs participating, Arjunveer Shishir, Jujhar Singh and Manyaveer Bhadoo, are all from the Panchkula Golf Club.

“We thank the Panchkula Golf Club for their continued support to the Haryana Open. We're now in the business end of the season and therefore look forward to a keenly-contested affair at the Haryana Open as the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking race hots up. We wish the players all the best,” said Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI.

