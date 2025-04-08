Zimbabwe to host crucial meetings of ICC Board and Committee this week

Harare, April 8 (IANS) In a historic first, Zimbabwe will host the International Cricket Council (ICC) Board and Committee meetings this week, marking a major milestone for the country’s standing in the global game, the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), governing body for the sport in the country, announced here on Tuesday.

The prestigious gatherings will take place in Harare on April 10 and 11, before moving to the world-renowned Victoria Falls from April 12 to 13, 2025.

Among the high-level delegates expected are ICC Chairman Jay Shah and members of the ICC Board, as well as other key figures in international cricket leadership. The meetings will focus on critical governance, strategic and operational matters shaping the future of the sport worldwide.

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani described the hosting of the meetings as a proud moment for both the organisation and the nation.

“This is a proud and historic moment for Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) and our country as a whole. We are fully prepared to host the esteemed cricket leaders and to showcase the beauty, warmth, and hospitality of our nation."

“This event underscores Zimbabwe’s growing role in the global cricketing landscape and presents us with a unique platform to engage with key stakeholders in shaping the future of the game,” Mukuhlani said.

ZC is working closely with the ICC to ensure the successful delivery of the meetings and is looking forward to welcoming the global cricket fraternity for this landmark occasion.

