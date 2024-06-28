First batch of Amarnath Yatris reach Valley to begin Yatra tomorrow (Ld)

Srinagar, June 28 (IANS) The first batch of Amarnath Yatris reached the Valley on Friday where senior district and divisional officers received them.

Yatris bound for the central Kashmir Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district reached Srinagar district in the afternoon on Friday.

The convoy of Yatris was received at Pantha Chowk on Srinagar outskirts by DIG Central Kashmir range, District Development Commissioner Srinagar and SSP Srinagar.

The district administration officers presented flower bouquets to the Yatris. They will reach the Baltal base camp in the evening today.

Another convoy of Yatris was received with bouquets by Kulgam and Anantnag district administration officials while they were on the way to Nunwan (Pahalgam) base camp.

A total of 4603 Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in the morning in two escorted convoys. The convoys of Yatris were given a traditional flag-off amid chanting of hymns by J&K L-G.

Of these, 1933 pilgrims are travelling in 115 vehicles to Baltal while 2670 are travelling in 116 vehicles to Pahalgam.

The annual Amarnath Yatra will start on June 29 and end after 52 days on August 19 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima festivals.

About 125 ‘Langars’ (Community Kitchens) have been set for the Yatris this year. Of these 40 have been set up on the Srinagar-Baltal-Cave shrine axis and the rest on the Qazigund-Pahalgam-Cave shrine axis.

Over 7,000 Savadars (Volunteers) are serving the Yatris at these community kitchens.

A three-tier security managed by the outer ring of the army, middle and inner rings of CAPFs and the police are providing security to this year’s Yatra.

