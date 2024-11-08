Director Krish to Marry Gynecologist Dr Priti Challa on November 10

Wedding Bells for Krish Jagarlamudi, Dr Priti Challa

Director Krish Jagarlamudi, known for his remarkable films like Gamyam, Vedam, Krishnam Vande Jagadgurum, Kanche, is all set to embark on a new chapter in his personal life. The filmmaker, who is currently busy working on his upcoming project Ghaati, starring Anushka Shetty, is preparing for his second marriage. Krish is set to marry Dr. Priti Challa, a Hyderabad-based gynecologist, obstetrician, and fertility specialist. The wedding is tentatively scheduled for November 10th.

The bride, Dr. Priti Challa, hails from a distinguished family of doctors and is the fourth generation in her family to pursue medicine. She works at Challa Hospitals, where she is well-regarded for her expertise in women's health. The couple's wedding will be followed by a reception on November 16th, where it’s expected that several film personalities and celebrities will be in attendance.

This marriage will mark the second for both Krish and Priti. Krish was previously married to Dr. Ramya, who, like his new bride, is also a doctor. The couple’s divorce was finalized in 2018 by the court.

On the professional front, Krish was initially involved in the direction of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, a historical film starring Pawan Kalyan. However, Krish later parted ways with the project, and the directorial reins were handed over to AM Rathnam's son. Currently, Krish is focused on Ghaati, which has generated a lot of buzz with its teaser released just yesterday. The film’s teaser has already impressed audiences, and expectations for the project are high, especially with Anushka Shetty in the lead.

As Krish balances both his personal and professional life, fans are excited to see what the director has in store with Ghaati, while also wishing him all the best in this new chapter of his life.