Telangana 10th Results 2026 Date: Results Expected by May 5

The evaluation process for Class 10 answer sheets in Telangana is expected to conclude by April 23, as per the targets set by officials. Once the assessment work is completed, authorities will begin the marks entry process, which is likely to take around ten more days.

Based on this timeline, the results are expected to be announced on May 4 or May 5.

This year, approximately 5.17 lakh regular students appeared for the SSC (Class 10) examinations across the state. Officials are working to ensure that the results are released on schedule without delays.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, authorities are also preparing to declare Class 10 results. The announcement is likely to take place by the end of April.

Students and parents are advised to stay updated through official channels for confirmation of result dates and further details.

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