Private Bus Catches Fire Near KPHB Colony, All Passengers Escape Safely

A potentially dangerous situation was averted in Hyderabad after a private travel bus caught fire in the busy Kukatpally area. Thanks to the alertness of the driver, all passengers were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The incident took place near pillar number 734 in the KPHB Colony stretch on Thursday. The bus, operated by Sri Durga Travels, was en route from Hyderabad to Palakollu when the driver noticed smoke emerging from the engine compartment while the vehicle was still in motion.

Realising the seriousness of the situation, the driver immediately stopped the bus and instructed passengers to disembark. His quick thinking ensured that around 15 to 18 passengers on board were able to exit safely before the fire intensified. Many of them also managed to retrieve their belongings in time.

Residents in the area quickly informed fire department officials, who rushed to the scene without delay. Fire tenders were deployed and managed to contain and extinguish the blaze, preventing it from spreading further.

Initial assessments indicate that the fire may have been caused by an electrical short circuit in the vehicle. However, officials are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to determine the exact cause.

The incident caused temporary traffic congestion in the Kukatpally area, one of Hyderabad’s busiest corridors, but normal traffic flow resumed shortly after the situation was brought under control.

Fatal Accident in Karnataka Leaves Six Dead

In another tragic incident, a deadly road accident in Karnataka’s Yadgir district resulted in the loss of six lives. The accident occurred near Devapur in Surpur taluk when a car collided head-on with a private bus.

According to police reports, the car was travelling from Yadgir towards Raichur, while the bus was heading from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi. The collision was so severe that both vehicles caught fire immediately after impact.

Six people travelling in the car died on the spot after being trapped in the flames. Local residents managed to rescue two individuals with serious injuries, who were later shifted to a nearby hospital. One of them is said to be in critical condition.

Emergency response teams arrived at the scene to control the fire, while police began an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash. Authorities have yet to confirm the identities of the deceased, and the exact cause of the accident is still under examination.