Hyderabad Weather Update: Scattered Thunderstorms Likely Across City Today

Hyderabad is set to witness a sudden change in weather today as scattered thunderstorms and rain showers are expected across several parts of the city, bringing brief relief from the ongoing heat. Areas including Uppal, Nagole, Nacharam, Kapra, LB Nagar, Charlapally, Mallapur, Malkajgiri, Alwal, Neredmet, Moula Ali, Boduppal, Nagaram, Dammaiguda, Bollaram, Secunderabad, Musheerabad, Serilingampally, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, and Miyapur are likely to receive rain within the next hour, along with gusty winds and lightning.

The weather is expected to remain unstable, with more scattered thunderstorms likely later in the day in different parts of the city. Residents may experience sudden showers, cloudy skies, and brief drops in temperature during these spells. While the rain will provide some relief from the heat, conditions may quickly turn humid again after the showers.

People are advised to plan their travel carefully as sudden rains could lead to traffic congestion and minor disruptions. Caution is also advised during lightning activity, especially in open areas. Overall, Hyderabad is likely to see a mix of heat and intermittent rainfall through the day, with thunderstorms playing a key role in shaping today’s weather.