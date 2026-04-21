TGSRTC Strike from April 22: Statewide Bus Services Likely to Be Hit

Public transport services across Telangana are set to face major disruption as unions of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), under the Joint Action Committee (JAC), have announced a statewide strike starting April 22.

The decision comes after talks between union leaders and the state government failed to resolve long-pending issues. JAC leaders said workers across depots are being mobilised to participate in the strike, urging employees not to give in to pressure from authorities.

JAC Vice-President Thomas Reddy stated that union representatives have been touring the state to rally support. He stressed that workers should stand united this time, adding that previous instances saw employees backing down under pressure, but the unions are determined to carry forward the protest.

Key demands of RTC unions

The unions have placed a wide range of demands before the government, focusing on financial security, job stability, and organisational reforms. A major demand is the merger of TGSRTC with the state government, which they believe will ensure better pay scales and long-term job security.

They have also asked the government to implement promises made in its election manifesto, including resolving pending financial issues, clearing dues, and improving employee benefits. Workers are demanding the implementation of the 2021 pay revision with 30% fitment and parity with government employees in future revisions.

Other key demands include clearing pending arrears and retirement benefits, increasing allowances, filling vacancies, and stopping outsourcing of jobs such as drivers and conductors. The unions have also called for modernisation of the RTC fleet, procurement of new and electric buses through the government, and better infrastructure at depots and workshops.

Additionally, employees are seeking improved healthcare facilities, timely settlement of pensions, reinstatement of suspended staff, and withdrawal of police cases linked to the 2019 strike.

Impact on commuters

If the strike proceeds as planned, bus services across Telangana could be severely affected, causing inconvenience to lakhs of daily commuters who depend on RTC buses for travel. With no breakthrough in talks so far, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the government and unions can reach a resolution or if the transport shutdown will go ahead as announced.