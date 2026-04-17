April 18 School Holiday or not?

Students and parents often get confused about school holidays, especially on Saturdays. If you are wondering whether schools will remain closed on April 18, 2026, here is a clear update.

April 18, 2026, falls on a Saturday, but it is not a school holiday in most parts of India. Since there are no major festivals, national holidays, or special occasions on this day, schools are expected to function as usual.

Are Schools Open on Saturdays?

In many states, including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, schools generally operate on Saturdays (either full day or half-day), depending on the institution’s schedule.

Unlike banks or stock markets, Saturdays are not universally holidays for schools. Only specific Saturdays may be declared holidays by individual schools or education boards.

Is There Any Special Holiday on April 18?

There is no major festival, public holiday, or government-declared school holiday on April 18, 2026. Most of the important holidays in April—such as Ambedkar Jayanti—fall on different dates.

As of now, no state has officially declared a school holiday on April 18 due to any special reason.

What Students and Parents Should Know

Schools will remain open on April 18, 2026

It will be treated as a regular working Saturday

Some schools may have half-day classes, depending on internal schedules

Students should follow their school’s timetable without confusion

It is always advisable to check with your specific school for any internal announcements, but in general, April 18 is not a holiday.