MS Raju's Agadha Took Social Media by Storm

Veteran filmmaker MS Raju, known for delivering several memorable hits under the Sumanth Arts banner, is once again in the spotlight with his upcoming project Agadha. Over the years, films like Shatruvu, Devi, Manasantha Nuvve, Okkadu, Varsham, and Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana have established his reputation as a trendsetting producer. As a director too, he has carved a niche with films such as Dirty Hari and Malli Pelli, consistently aiming to offer fresh experiences without repeating concepts.

Now, MS Raju is gearing up to present Agadha, a mystical divine thriller he has been working on intensively for over a year.

Promotions Take a Creative Turn

The promotional campaign for Agadha has begun on an unconventional note. A recently released promotional video features two thieves breaking into MS Raju’s office. As they browse through posters of his earlier films, they reminisce about those cinematic moments. However, their mood shifts when they come across a particular poster that leaves them visibly shaken. The video ends on this intriguing note, revealing the poster of Agadha.

Poster Generates Curiosity

The newly unveiled poster presents a dark, cave-like setting illuminated by dim torchlight, creating an eerie atmosphere. At the centre stands a massive idol with a mystical appearance and twelve hands. In front of it is a girl, seen from behind, dressed in a distinct costume. The visual elements combine to evoke intrigue and suspense, hinting at the film’s thematic depth.

Agadha is being made on a grand scale under the Sri Adi Varaha Productions banner, with Kasi Visalakshi Balusu producing the project. The film is directed by MS Raju himself and is being simultaneously made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The shooting has been completed after an extensive 85-day schedule across multiple locations and sets. Currently, the film is in the post-production stage.

Speaking about the film, MS Raju said, “Agadha is a mystical divine thriller. We will soon reveal the cast. The film includes around 45 minutes of VFX, which reflects its scale. We are working to bring it to audiences very soon.”

With its distinctive promotional strategy and intriguing first look, Agadha has already begun generating interest among audiences.