Rashmika Mandanna Trains 8 Hours Daily for Action Film Mysaa

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for a major transformation in her upcoming pan-India film Mysaa, where she will be seen in a completely new, action-driven role. The project is said to be a heroine-centric film that highlights her in a bold and powerful avatar unlike anything she has done before.

According to reports, the actress was deeply impressed with the script and immediately committed herself to the role. She is treating the film as a significant milestone in her career, aiming to showcase a different side of her acting abilities.

Intense Training in Bangkok

To prepare for the physically demanding sequences, Rashmika is currently undergoing extensive training in Bangkok. Sources reveal that she is dedicating nearly eight hours a day to mastering action techniques, including stunt work and combat movements.

Her training routine reflects a high level of discipline and focus, as she works towards delivering convincing action scenes on screen. Visuals from her preparation hint at the effort she is putting into building strength and agility for the role.

Kerala Schedule to Begin Soon

The next filming schedule of Mysaa is expected to take place in Kerala and will span around 16 days. This portion of the shoot will reportedly focus on key action sequences, making her training phase even more crucial.

A New Phase in Her Career

Known for her versatility and strong screen presence, Rashmika now appears ready to explore a more intense genre. This film marks a shift from her usual roles, placing her at the center of a story driven by action and performance.

The movie is being directed by Rawindra Pulle and is produced under the banner of Unformula Films.

With Mysaa, Rashmika Mandanna seems set to redefine her on-screen image, taking on a challenging role that could open new avenues in her career.