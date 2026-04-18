Dacoit BO: Adivi Sesh's Film Mints 50 Cr Worldwide Gross

Adivi Sesh’s action-packed love entertainer Dacoit shows no signs of slowing down and is turning out to be a dominant box-office performer, surprising trade circles with its consistency and pace. After a smashing first week, the film has smoothly transitioned into its second week with impressive hold and growing buzz.

The Shaneil Deo–directed film continues to draw crowds. On its eighth day alone, Dacoit registered over 20.31K+ ticket bookings on BookMyShow, reflecting strong audience interest. The film has now sprinted past the 50 crore worldwide gross mark, achieving the milestone in just eight days, the fastest ever for Sesh in his career.

What makes Dacoit’s performance even more promising is its exceptional overseas reception. The movie breached the $1.3 million and is heading towards 1.5 M in the USA.

In Telugu states, pre-sales for Saturday and Sunday show a clear upward trend, indicating that audiences are still rooting for Dacoit as the preferred Telugu release of the week. With footfalls likely to rise further, the film is gearing up for an even more impressive second weekend tally.