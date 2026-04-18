Mahavatar Narsimha Universe: Title Announcement Tomorrow, April 19

Mahavatar Narsimha, directed by Ashwin Kumar, emerged as a landmark animated creation that set new benchmarks for success. As the first installment in the planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, it is now gearing up for its second chapter!

Produced by Hombale Films, and Kleem Productions’ Mahavatar Narsimha released in 2025 and set distinct standards at the box office with its massive success. Directed by Ashwin Kumar, the film stood as a redefined example of cinematic achievement, bringing a culturally rooted story to audiences in a fascinating and grand manner. Now, the makers are all set to unveil the second installment of the seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, with its announcement scheduled for tomorrow.

The makers have released a teaser video, setting the stage for the big title announcement. Featuring glimpses from Mahavatar Narsimha, the teaser evokes nostalgia while building strong anticipation for the much-awaited next chapter. It has significantly heightened excitement for the grand reveal.

Mahavatar Narsimha arrived in 2025 as a clutter-breaking film that set new box office benchmarks with its roaring success. Made on a budget of around ₹40 crore, it went on to collect over ₹300 crore worldwide. As the first installment in the planned seven-part Mahavatar Cinematic Universe, based on the ten avatars (incarnations) of Vishnu, it showcased Indian culture and storytelling on a global stage. From its VFX and background score to its storytelling, every aspect was top-notch and earned widespread acclaim.

The release of Mahavatar Narsimha witnessed an unprecedented phenomenon in theaters. The film deeply touched the hearts of audiences and transformed cinemas into temple-like spaces during its run. Viewers turned into devotees, engaging in bhajans, kirtans, and chants inside the theaters. It was overwhelming to witness India’s cultural story being brought to the big screen in such a powerful way. It became an emotionally enriching and deeply connecting experience for the audience, truly a rare phenomenon seldom seen in cinemas.

With Mahavatar Narsimha, Hombale Films and Kleem Production once again proved its strong command over content. Having delivered massive blockbusters like KGF Chapter 1, KGF Chapter 2, Kantara, Kantara: Chapter 1, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, among others, the production house has consistently set new benchmarks at the box office.

An Ashwin Kumar directorial, the film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Shilpaa Dhawan under the banners of Hombale Films and Kleem Productions. The music is composed by Sam CS.