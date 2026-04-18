Salman Khan-Vamshi Paidipally Film Begins Shoot in Mumbai

The much-talked-about Salman Khan–Vamshi Paidipally–Dil Raju collaboration has taken a major step forward as the team kicked off shoot in Mumbai, with Nayanthara officially joining the sets as the film’s leading lady. This ambitious action entertainer, produced on a grand canvas by Dil Raju under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, marks the first-ever coming together of Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan and National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. The combination has already sparked huge anticipation, and the start of filming has only amplified the buzz.

The project #SVC63 was launched earlier today with a traditional muhurtham ceremony, followed by the commencement of a massive month-long schedule. The team is now filming on an expansive set specially designed in Mumbai, where high-intensity action blocks and crucial sequences will be shot.

Nayanthara also jois the principal cast for this major schedule. Known for bringing depth to every character, Vamshi Paidipally has crafted powerful roles for lead actors, making the pairing of Salman and Nayanthara a key highlight of the film.

Sharing his exhilaration, director Vamshi Paidipally posted, “#SALMANKHANVAMSHIPAIDIPALLYFILM… IT ALL BEGINS TODAY.. ❤️🔥,” officially kickstarting the journey of this massive production.

The makers will soon reveal the complete cast and technical crew. Mounted as a high-energy action drama with strong emotional beats, the film is being planned for a grand theatrical release in 2027.

