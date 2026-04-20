Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Buzz Sparks Delay Fears for Allu Arjun’s Raaka

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has reportedly announced her second pregnancy with Ranveer Singh, and the news has quickly gone viral across social media. While fans and celebrities are celebrating the happy update, it has also triggered discussions about her upcoming film Raaka.

The much-anticipated project stars Allu Arjun in the lead and is directed by Atlee. Following the pregnancy announcement, fans have started expressing concerns about possible delays in the film’s shooting schedule.

Speculation is growing over whether the makers will pause filming to wait for Deepika or continue shooting with other actors. Reports suggest that the team may proceed with portions involving other female leads while adjusting schedules accordingly.

At the same time, there are also indications that Deepika may continue working during her pregnancy, as she has ongoing commitments to major projects, including Raaka.

The film is a big-budget pan-India entertainer featuring multiple leading actresses, including Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

While the pregnancy news has brought joy to fans, it has also added uncertainty around the film’s timeline. Whether Raaka faces delays or continues as planned remains to be seen, as the makers are yet to make an official announcement.