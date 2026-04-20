Bank Holidays This Week, April 20–26: Check Dates and Details

Banks across India will remain closed on a few days between April 20 and April 26, 2026, depending on the state and local occasions. Since bank holidays are not uniform nationwide, closures may vary from one region to another.

One of the key holidays during this period is Akshaya Tritiya, which is considered auspicious in many parts of the country. Banks in some states may remain closed on this day.

In addition, election-related holidays will also impact banking services. For example, banks in certain regions like Tamil Nadu may remain closed due to polling activities, allowing citizens to participate in voting.

Apart from these, the fourth Saturday (April 25) is a regular bank holiday across India, followed by Sunday, adding to the total number of non-working days.

Overall, banks may be closed for up to 2–3 days in this week, depending on your location. Customers are advised to plan their banking work in advance and check with their local branch for exact holiday details.

However, digital services such as net banking, mobile banking, and ATMs will continue to operate without interruption.