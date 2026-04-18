Arjun Ambati's Paramapada Sopanam Trailer Out

Arjun Ambati, who has built a good following with his unique script choices, is gearing up for his next release, 'Paramapada Sopanam'. Directed by Naga Siva, a former disciple of star director Puri Jagannadh, this action thriller is set to hit the screens on April 24.

As the release date is fast approaching, the makers have intensified their promotional campaign. On this note, talented actor Sree Vishnu officially launched the theatrical trailer of the film and shared his best wishes with the team.

Speaking after the launch, Sree Vishnu said, "I just watched the trailer, and it is very interesting and gripping. It definitely creates the excitement of watching a solid thriller. I hope Arjun Ambati scores a big success with this film. I have known director Naga Siva for a long time; he is a hardworking and talented person. My best wishes to everyone who worked on 'Paramapada Sopanam'."

The trailer looks highly promising, blending thrilling elements with a relevant social message. Director Naga Siva seems to have perfectly adapted his guru Puri Jagannadh's signature 'mass and class' style. This is clearly visible in the way Arjun Ambati's action episodes and romantic beach sequences with the leading lady, Jennifer Emmanuel, are showcased.

The music is composed by Davzand, who recently delivered a hit album for Ravi Teja's 'Eagle'. The already released tracks, 'Chinni Chinni Tappulevo' and 'Bhoom Bhoom', have garnered a great response on YouTube.

Overall, the trailer raises hopes that 'Paramapada Sopanam' will be a perfect entertainer for all sections of the audience.

