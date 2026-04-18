Sugriva Trailer Released, Movie Releasing on April 24

Sugriva is an engaging suspense-action family entertainer starring Balu Charan and Kajal Tiwari in the lead roles. The film is directed by Narthu Chiranjeevi and bankrolled by producer M. Pawan Kumar under the SGSV Movies banner.

The official trailer was launched today on social media. Having wrapped up all post-production activities, the film is gearing up for a grand release across the two Telugu states on April 24.

Speaking on the occasion, the movie unit shared "Sugriva is a beautiful family drama. The story revolves around a happy family that faces unexpected, life-altering events, exploring the consequences and how they overcome these tough challenges.

We released the trailer today, and the movie has shaped up incredibly well. Producer M. Pawan Kumar made the film without compromising on production values, and director Narthu Chiranjeevi has done a fantastic job. The action episodes are a major highlight, and the songs were shot in picturesque locations like Goa and Vizag. The DI work was successfully completed at Sarathi Studios. With all formalities finished, we are fully prepared for the release on the 24th."