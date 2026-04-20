Vijay-Sangeetha Divorce Case Hearing Today in Chengalpattu Court

The much-talked-about divorce case involving Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay and his wife Sangeetha is scheduled for hearing today at the Chengalpattu court. The case has drawn significant public attention, especially after reports of ongoing settlement negotiations surfaced over the weekend.

According to sources, the court had earlier issued notices directing Vijay to be present for the proceedings. The hearing is expected to focus on the couple’s decision to part ways through mutual consent, a move that could simplify the legal process if both parties agree on key terms.

Over the past few days, Vijay and Sangeetha are believed to have engaged in detailed discussions with their respective legal teams. These talks reportedly centered on reaching an amicable settlement to avoid a prolonged legal battle. However, differences over the financial terms appear to remain a major point of contention.

Reports suggest that Sangeetha has sought a settlement amount of ₹250 crore as part of the divorce agreement. On the other hand, Vijay is said to have expressed willingness to offer ₹35 crore. The significant gap between the two figures indicates that negotiations may still be ongoing, and the final outcome could depend on further discussions or court intervention.

If both parties manage to reach a mutual agreement, the case could move toward a smoother resolution. Otherwise, the court may have to step in to address unresolved issues, including financial settlement and other legal aspects.

As the hearing unfolds today, all eyes will be on the Chengalpattu court for updates on one of the most high-profile personal matters involving a prominent public figure.

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