April 20 Bank Holiday: State-wise Bank Closure Details

Bank holidays in India are not uniform across all states. They differ depending on regional festivals, cultural traditions, and local observances. While some holidays are celebrated nationwide, many are specific to certain states, meaning bank operations may continue as usual in one region while remaining closed in another.

In addition to these regional holidays, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with Sundays.

Bank Holiday on April 20, 2026

On April 20, 2026, banks in Karnataka will remain closed due to the observance of Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya. However, banks in most other states are expected to function normally, as this holiday is not widely observed across the entire country.

About Basava Jayanti

Basava Jayanti is an important regional holiday in Karnataka. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Basavanna, a 12th-century philosopher, poet, and social reformer. He is regarded as the founding figure of the Lingayat tradition. Basavanna promoted equality and strongly opposed the caste system, advocating for a society where everyone had equal opportunities. He also established the Anubhava Mantapa, a platform for spiritual discussions that included saints and thinkers of his time.

Akshaya Tritiya 2026 Date and Timings

Akshaya Tritiya, considered an auspicious day for new beginnings and investments, will be observed on April 19, 2026. The Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:49 AM on April 19 and ends at 7:27 AM on April 20. Due to this overlap, certain regions may mark the holiday on April 20 as well.

Major Bank Holidays in April 2026

April 2026 includes several important bank holidays across different states. These include:

Annual closing of bank accounts

Maundy Thursday

Good Friday

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Regional New Year festivals such as Vishu, Baisakhi, Tamil New Year, and Bohag Bihu

Himachal Day

Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya

Garia Puja

Since these holidays are observed in specific states, customers are advised to check the local holiday calendar before planning bank visits. Online banking services, however, will remain available regardless of branch closures.