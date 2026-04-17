Naga Chaitanya Wins Best Actor for Thandel at INCA Awards

Actor Naga Chaitanya was honored with the Best Actor (Telugu) award at the first-ever Indian National Cinema Academy (INCA) Awards, held last evening in Mumbai. The actor, who is on a winning spree following his recent win at the Telangana Gaddar Awards, has now been recognised for his powerful perfomance of Thandel Raju in the critically acclaimed film Thandel.

He has been recognised for his performance as Thandel Raju in Thandel, a film based on the real-life stories of fishermen from Srikakulam. The film struck a chord with audiences, with Naga Chaitanya's grounded performance still winning hearts.

Speaking on the occasion, Naga Chaitanya said, “Every film, every character gives and takes something from you, and Thandel is that film for me. The character Thandel Raju has taught me so much. Being able to bring the stories of the Andhra fishermen from Srikakulam to life has been a memorable journey for me. They have given me memories that I will cherish for the rest of my life. I would like to thank my director Chandoo Mondeti, producer Allu Arvind Garu, Bunny Vasu Garu, Sai Pallavi, DSP and the entire team. Without you, I wouldn’t be standing here.”

With back-to-back recognitions, Naga Chaitanya continues to focus on strong, character-driven stories. The INCA Awards, a new addition to the Indian film calendar, brought together talent from 12 film industries. The win adds to the growing recognition for Thandel and its lead actor.