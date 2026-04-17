Bad Boy Karthik Review and Rating

Bad Boy Karthik, one of the least-promoted films of Naga Shaurya, has finally made it to theatres after multiple delays. Here’s how it fares.

Story

Karthik (Naga Shaurya) shares a close bond with his sister Kasturi (Sridevi Vijayakumar), a respected lawyer in Vizag. While Karthik spends his time aimlessly getting into fights, Kasturi decides to send him abroad to set his life on track. However, Karthik deliberately sabotages his visa process to stay back with her.

Meanwhile, Kasturi takes on Govindappa (Mime Gopi), a ruthless criminal from Kadiri who has been exploiting farmers. Angered by her resistance, Govindappa targets her life. What follows is Karthik’s fight to protect his sister from the looming threat.

Plus Points

Naga Shaurya delivers a sincere performance as a protective brother and tries his best to hold the film together despite limited support from the writing. He appears stylish and brings some energy to the role.

Sridevi Vijayakumar is impressive and lends credibility to her character. The interval action sequence set during the Kadiri Jathara stands out, with effective choreography and a well-mounted setup involving large crowds.

Minus Points

The film suffers from a heavily outdated premise. The familiar storyline of a ruthless villain oppressing the weak and a hero rising to fight back has been explored extensively in Telugu cinema. While such templates can still work with fresh treatment, Bad Boy Karthik fails to bring anything new to the table.

The narrative feels dated from the outset, with weak writing undermining the overall impact. The farmers’ subplot lacks emotional depth, making it difficult for the audience to connect.

The love track is another major drawback—both underdeveloped and confusing. The film doesn’t establish the emotional progression between the leads, making their relationship feel forced.

Comedy portions involving Saikumar and his wife fail to generate genuine laughs. The first half drags due to an unengaging romantic track, while the second half is overloaded with repetitive action sequences that test the viewer’s patience. The antagonists, too, come across as routine and lack freshness.

Technical Aspects

Harris Jayaraj’s music and background score fall short of expectations and do little to elevate the film. Rasool Ellore’s cinematography is decent, particularly in the action sequences. However, the editing is subpar, contributing to the film’s sluggish pace.

Director Ramesh opts for an old-school storyline and treatment, but the lack of a contemporary approach makes the film feel dull and uninspiring.

Verdict

On the whole, Bad Boy Karthik is a disappointing and outdated action drama that fails to engage. Despite earnest efforts from Naga Shaurya and Sridevi Vijayakumar, weak writing and a lack of freshness weigh the film down. With ineffective emotions and an overlong second half, the film struggles to hold attention. It’s best skipped in favour of better options.

Rating: 1.5/5