April 18 Stock Market Holiday or not in India?

If you are planning to trade or invest, it’s important to check whether the stock market is open. Here’s a clear update for April 18, 2026.

The Indian stock market, including the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), will remain closed on April 18, 2026, as it falls on a Saturday.

Why Is the Stock Market Closed?

Stock markets in India are closed every Saturday and Sunday, except for special trading sessions announced by exchanges. Since April 18 is a Saturday, it is a weekly holiday, not a special or festival-based closure.

Trading Schedule in India

Equity, derivatives, and currency markets operate from Monday to Friday

Regular trading hours: 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM

Markets remain closed on weekends and listed public holidays

Any Special Reason for the holiday on April 18?

There is no additional festival or national holiday on April 18, 2026. The closure is purely due to the weekend rule followed by both BSE and NSE.

What Investors Should Do

Plan trades before Friday (April 17, 2026)

Use the weekend to analyze stocks and market trends

Keep track of upcoming trading sessions and holiday lists

Normal trading will resume on Monday, April 20, 2026.

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