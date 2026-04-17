Prakash Raj’s Remarks on Ramayana Spark Controversy: Video

Actor Prakash Raj has courted controversy following his remarks on the Ramayana at a literary event in Kerala, drawing sharp reactions from various quarters, including Hindu organisations and social media users.

According to reports, Prakash Raj, while speaking at the Kerala Literature Festival, made satirical comments about Lord Rama and Lakshmana. He allegedly described them as “migrant workers from North India” and remarked that they had “stolen fruits from the fields of Ravana, who he referred to as being from South India.” He further made a sarcastic reference involving the character Shurpanakha and a monetary demand including GST, which he said led to the conflict.

The comments have triggered widespread criticism, with several Hindu groups expressing strong objection, alleging that the remarks hurt religious sentiments and distorted a revered epic. Social media platforms have also seen significant backlash, with many users condemning the statements.

Reports indicate that a criminal case has been registered against Prakash Raj over the alleged remarks.

During the same event, the actor also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that there was a systematic attempt in the country to target certain communities. He claimed that Muslims, tribal communities, and minorities were being marginalised.

The controversy has intensified online, with some netizens calling on filmmakers to reconsider offering roles to the actor in upcoming projects. Posts on social media have also urged that he be removed from certain films.

There has been no official response from Prakash Raj regarding the backlash at the time of reporting.