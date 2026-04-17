Hyderabad Uppal Metro Bomb Threat: No Explosives Found

Panic briefly spread at the Uppal Metro Station after an unidentified caller reportedly informed authorities about a bomb at the location.

Following the call, metro staff immediately alerted the police, prompting a swift response. Security personnel, along with bomb disposal and sniffer dog teams, were deployed to thoroughly inspect the premises.

The station and surrounding areas were carefully searched as a precautionary measure. After conducting detailed checks, officials confirmed that no suspicious objects or explosives were found.

Police later clarified that the threat turned out to be a false alarm. However, the incident caused temporary concern among commuters and staff before normalcy was restored.

Authorities have launched an investigation to trace the person behind the call. Efforts are currently underway to identify and locate the individual responsible for issuing the threat.

Officials have assured that strict action will be taken once the caller is identified, emphasizing that such hoax threats are taken seriously due to public safety concerns.

Also read: TCS Case: Pregnant Accused Seeks Protection from Arrest