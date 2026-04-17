TCS Case: Pregnant Accused Seeks Protection from Arrest

A major controversy has surfaced at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik, where allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion have triggered nationwide concern. The case, involving complaints from multiple employees over the past four years, is now under detailed investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Key Accused Moves Court

One of the central accused, Nida Khan, has approached a local court in Nashik seeking anticipatory bail. She reportedly cited her pregnancy and health condition as reasons for requesting protection from arrest.

Authorities believe she may currently be hiding in Mumbai. Investigators consider her a crucial figure in the case and are working to take her into custody before the bail plea is heard.

Role Under Scrutiny

During the investigation, officials initially suspected that Nida Khan played an important role in handling complaints as part of the HR department. However, the company later clarified that she was not an HR head, but a process associate, raising questions about discrepancies in the initial police report.

Serious Allegations by Employees

The case is based on complaints filed by eight women and one male employee working at the Nashik BPO unit. The complainants have alleged mental and physical harassment, derogatory remarks about religion, and attempts at forced conversion.

According to the complaints:

Some senior employees allegedly harassed women both mentally and physically

Victims claimed they were misled and pressured into inappropriate relationships

Religious sentiments were reportedly hurt, including remarks against Hindu beliefs

Women wearing traditional attire during festivals were allegedly mocked

Employees were allegedly pressured to follow religious practices against their will

Some staff members were reportedly asked to join outings to hotels and resorts

The complainants also alleged that their concerns were ignored, and that the HR system failed to take appropriate action.

Arrests and Ongoing Probe

So far, seven individuals, including six men and one woman, have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Nida Khan remains absconding.

The SIT continues to investigate all aspects of the case, including the role of each accused and the working environment at the facility.

Company Response

TCS has stated that it is treating the matter with seriousness and has suspended the employees named in the allegations. The company has also assured full cooperation with law enforcement authorities.

N. Chandrasekaran described the incident as deeply concerning, while Aarthi Subramanian is overseeing an internal inquiry into the matter.

Legal and National Impact

The case has sparked a wider debate across the country, particularly within the IT sector, regarding workplace safety and religious freedom.

A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court of India by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking strict measures to curb forced religious conversions. The plea describes such acts as a serious threat to national values and has called for them to be treated as a criminal offence of the highest order.

Conclusion

With investigations still ongoing, the TCS Nashik case continues to unfold, raising critical questions about workplace conduct, accountability, and employee safety in large organisations.

Also read: TCS Nashik Case: Hotel Pressure Allegations Shock IT Sector