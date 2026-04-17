TCS Nashik Case: Hotel Pressure Allegations Shock IT Sector

A former employee of Tata Consultancy Services has made serious accusations regarding misconduct at the company’s Nashik office, bringing attention to concerns around workplace safety and employee behaviour.

In an interaction with NDTV, the ex-employee claimed that certain individuals in leadership roles allegedly created an uncomfortable and unsafe environment for women staff members.

Allegations of Misconduct and Harassment

According to the complaint, some team leaders reportedly misused their authority by calling female employees to their desks and making inappropriate remarks. The former employee stated that such behaviour was repeated and contributed to a toxic atmosphere within the workplace.

She further alleged that one of the accused individuals, Tausif Attar, often made remarks about Hindu customs, including comments about women’s clothing during festivals.

Another claim involved a colleague named Krishna, who, according to the complainant, changed his religious identity over time. Additionally, the former employee clarified that Nida Khan, who has been named in the case, was not part of the HR team but worked as a process associate.

Additional Claims

The complainant also raised concerns about office practices, alleging that employees were required to leave personal belongings such as mobile phones and bags outside certain work areas, which she said reduced transparency.

She further named individuals, including Danish Sheikh and Raza Memon, alleging that they arranged outings at hotels and resorts and pressured female colleagues to participate.

Describing her experience, the former employee said the environment had become increasingly difficult to handle and that leaving the organisation brought her relief.

Police Action and Investigation

The matter has now escalated into a formal investigation. Authorities in Nashik have registered multiple cases based on complaints filed by several women employees.

Police confirmed that nine cases related to mental and sexual harassment have been recorded, covering incidents between February 2022 and March 2026.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to examine the allegations in detail. So far, seven individuals, including those named in the complaints, have been arrested and subsequently suspended by the company.

Officials have also reported that they are searching for another woman employee believed to be connected to the case, who is currently untraceable.

Legal Developments

The issue has also reached the legal domain, with a petition filed in the Supreme Court of India. The plea, submitted by Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay through advocate Ashwani Dubey, has sought directions to address concerns related to alleged coercive religious conversions.

Ongoing Probe

Authorities have stated that the investigation is still in progress and that all aspects of the case are being carefully examined. Further developments are expected as the inquiry continues.

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