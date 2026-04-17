Gold Rate Today April 17, 2026: Latest Prices in Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi

Gold prices continued their upward trend on April 17, 2026, reflecting strong movement in international markets. The price of 24-carat gold (10 grams) is currently around ₹1,53,470, while 22-carat gold (10 grams) is being traded at approximately ₹1,40,681.

Experts note that gold prices have shown a noticeable increase compared to earlier this week. Over the past year, the price of gold has surged significantly, with estimates suggesting an increase of nearly 80%, highlighting its growing appeal as a safe investment option.

City-Wise Gold Rates (April 17, 2026)

Here’s a look at approximate gold prices in major Indian cities:

Hyderabad

24K (10g): ₹1,53,470

22K (10g): ₹1,40,681

Chennai

24K (10g): ₹1,53,900

22K (10g): ₹1,41,000

Bengaluru

24K (10g): ₹1,53,450

22K (10g): ₹1,40,650

Mumbai

24K (10g): ₹1,53,300

22K (10g): ₹1,40,500

Delhi

24K (10g): ₹1,53,600

22K (10g): ₹1,40,800

Why Are Gold Prices Increasing?

The recent rise in gold prices is largely influenced by global factors. Ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly between the United States and Iran, have created uncertainty in financial markets. During such periods, investors often move their funds from equities to safer assets like gold.

Another key factor is the fluctuation in the US dollar. Analysts point out that a weaker dollar tends to push gold prices higher, as gold becomes more attractive for investors worldwide.

Impact on Buyers

The sharp rise in gold prices has made purchasing gold jewellery more difficult, especially for middle-class families. In India, buying gold is a long-standing tradition, particularly during weddings and festive occasions.

In regions like South India, gold holds strong cultural and financial significance. However, with prices reaching record highs, jewellery shop owners report a decline in customer footfall. Many buyers are now postponing purchases unless absolutely necessary.

Market Trend

Compared to the beginning of the week, gold prices have seen a moderate increase. Over the long term, the steady rise highlights gold’s role as a reliable investment during uncertain times.

Conclusion

Gold prices on April 17, 2026, remain high due to global economic conditions and currency fluctuations. While this trend benefits investors, it poses challenges for regular buyers, especially those planning major purchases like weddings.

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