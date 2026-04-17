Chetabadi Intriguing Poster Out - JD's Film Set Against Banamathi Backdrop

The title “Chetabadi” has been revealed for a film starring versatile actor JD Chakravarthy in the lead role. Based on real-life incidents, the film is set against the backdrop of Banamathi. The movie is being jointly produced by reputed production houses M3 Media and Maha Movies. Presented by Maharshi Kondla, the film is written and directed by Suryas, with Mahendra Nath Kondla serving as the producer. Music is composed by Achu Rajamani, while noted lyricist and Oscar winner Chandrabose is also part of this project, adding to its appeal. Cinematography is handled by Mirlan Nazeer and editing by Vamsi.

This intriguing film, inspired by real incidents and set in a Banamathi backdrop, is expected to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its horror and mystery elements. The recently released pre-look poster has already generated curiosity about the film. On the occasion of JD Chakravarthy’s birthday, the makers revealed details about his role in the film. The team announced that he will be seen in a completely different avatar, portraying both a hero and a villain, something he has not done before.

Even before the commencement of regular shooting, the film’s audio rights for five languages have been acquired by music giant Saregama. While it is common to release the same song in multiple languages, this film offers a unique approach: one song will be released in Telugu, while different songs with the same visuals will be released in other languages, making it a special attraction.

Regular shooting of the film is set to begin next month. The team also states that the film will be made with high technical standards.

