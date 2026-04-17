Papam Prathap Review

Thiruveer, known for his sensible script choices, returns with the village drama Papam Prathap, which has now hit theatres. Here’s how it fares.

Story

Prathap (Thiruveer), born into a wealthy family, marries his ladylove Bujjamma (Payal Radhakrishna) against the wishes of his father (Ajay Ghosh). Their marital life begins on a happy note, but things take an unexpected turn when Bujjamma leaves her in-laws, citing a serious health issue that Prathap suffers from during sleep.

What is this condition? How long has Prathap been dealing with it? Why did Bujjamma keep it hidden? Do the couple eventually reunite? The film revolves around these questions.

Plus Points

Thiruveer delivers a sincere performance, portraying innocence with ease. His mannerisms in the early portions, especially in scenes with Ajay Ghosh, add a light-hearted touch to the narrative. He also manages to hold his ground in emotional sequences.

Ajay Ghosh stands out as the frustrated yet caring father, generating a few genuine laughs. His comic timing works well in parts, making the first half reasonably engaging.

Minus Points

While the film initially builds curiosity around the protagonist’s health condition, the eventual reveal lacks impact. The reasoning behind Bujjamma’s decision to conceal the issue from the family is unconvincing, which weakens the narrative and makes portions feel stretched.

The second half, which leans heavily on emotional drama, turns largely dull. The screenplay lacks depth and logical coherence, preventing the film from delivering the intended emotional punch.

Payal Radhakrishna performs well within her limits, but her character is underwritten. Ajay Ghosh’s characterisation in the latter half also feels inconsistent. The core issue—central to the story—needed more detailed exploration and a stronger resolution to make the emotional arc believable.

Technical Aspects

KM Radha Krishna’s music and Suresh Bobbili’s background score are adequate. Vishweshwar’s cinematography is decent, while the production values are satisfactory. However, the editing could have been sharper, especially in the sluggish second half.

Director S.P. Durga Nagesh deserves credit for choosing a relatively unexplored health condition as the central theme. However, the screenplay lacks the strength needed to translate the idea into an engaging cinematic experience. The second half, in particular, suffers from weak execution.

Verdict

On the whole, Papam Prathap is an average village drama that works in parts, mainly due to a few light moments in the first half. While Thiruveer delivers a commendable performance and Ajay Ghosh adds some humor, the film falters due to weak writing and an underwhelming emotional core. With a stronger screenplay and better execution, it could have been far more impactful.