Hyderabad Love Jihad Case: Woman Alleges ₹1 Crore Cheating in Fraud Marriage

A 26-year-old software professional from Kukatpally has accused a man from Nellore of deceiving her into marriage using a fake religious conversion certificate, sexually assaulting her, and defrauding her of nearly ₹1 crore.

Addressing the media at the Hyderabad Press Club on Thursday, the victim said the accused, identified as Nawaz, approached her in May 2025, claiming he would set up an office—“Nawaz Trading Solutions”—in a shop located beneath her residence in Kukatpally. The acquaintance soon turned personal, and within days, he began pursuing her for marriage.

The woman alleged that Nawaz convinced her by producing a forged certificate claiming he had converted to Hinduism. Trusting his claims, she married him in July last year.

However, on the very day of the wedding, he allegedly took her to Begumpet, where he gave her a sedative-laced drink, rendering her unconscious. She further alleged that Nawaz then facilitated her gang rape by his brothers.

The victim also claimed that Nawaz sold a flat they owned in Shamshabad and pledged her gold ornaments with Muthoot Finance to secure loans, cumulatively cheating her of up to ₹1 crore. She later discovered that he had already been married twice and had children.

When confronted, Nawaz allegedly threatened her with dire consequences, including subjecting her sister to similar sexual violence and killing her mother while staging it as a natural death.

Following the incident, the victim lodged a complaint at the Kukatpally police station, leading to the registration of a case.

Three Arrested, Hunt On for Others

Police have arrested Nawaz along with his brothers, Ismail and Leelapuddin, in connection with the case and remanded them to judicial custody. Efforts are underway to trace two absconding associates, identified as Shahrukh and Munawar.

Investigators are also probing the possible involvement of Nawaz’s mother and other family members. Police have filed a petition seeking custody of the arrested accused for further interrogation.

Meanwhile, authorities have reportedly written to the registration department regarding the alleged illegal sale of a property registered in the name of the victim’s mother.