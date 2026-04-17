Hyderabad Weather Today: Heatwave Continues, Rain Expected from April 19

Hyderabad and several regions across Telangana are expected to experience intense heat on Friday, April 17, 2026, with temperatures remaining close to peak summer levels. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a slight change in weather conditions is likely from Sunday, April 19, when thunderstorms may bring some relief.

Rising Temperatures Across the State

On Friday, many northern and southern districts of Telangana are likely to record temperatures between 43°C and 45°C. In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 41°C and 43°C, making it one of the hotter days this season.

The heat is expected to be most intense during the afternoon hours, increasing the risk of heat stress and discomfort for residents.

Heatwave Conditions to Persist

The ongoing heatwave is likely to continue through the day on April 17, especially in interior parts of the state. Despite the high temperatures, no official heatwave alert has been issued for Hyderabad for Friday.

Weather observer T. Balaji, popularly known as the Telangana Weatherman, noted that the heat will remain strong during the day, though some areas may see brief storm activity in the evening.

Recent Temperature Highlights

The heatwave has already shown its intensity over the past few days. On Thursday, Jagtial recorded the highest temperature in the state at 44.5°C.

Within Hyderabad, areas like Himayatnagar touched around 42°C, adding to the discomfort in urban zones.

Thunderstorm Alert from April 19

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for April 19 and April 20, warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across parts of Telangana. This change indicates a shift from extreme heat to slightly unstable weather conditions.

In addition, hazy conditions are expected to continue in Hyderabad until April 20.

What Residents Should Keep in Mind

With high temperatures continuing and thunderstorms expected later in the weekend, residents should take precautions. Avoid going out during peak afternoon hours, stay hydrated, and be prepared for sudden weather changes in the evening from April 19 onward.