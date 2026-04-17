New OTT Releases Friday, April 17: Matka King, Assi, Ustaad Bhagat Singh and More

The third week of April brings an exciting mix of fresh OTT content, making it a great time for binge-watchers. From intense crime stories and courtroom battles to lighthearted comedy and action-packed dramas, this Friday’s lineup has something for every viewer.

Here’s a look at the major OTT releases arriving around April 16–17, 2026 across popular streaming platforms.

Matka King

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This crime drama dives into the journey of Brij Bhatti, played by Vijay Varma. Set in a bygone era, the story follows his transformation from a small-time cotton trader to the creator of a gambling system that changes his fate. The show blends ambition, risk, and the pursuit of respect in a gritty narrative.

Assi

Where to watch: ZEE5

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this courtroom drama centres on a Delhi-based teacher seeking justice after a traumatic incident. Taapsee Pannu plays the determined lawyer who challenges a flawed system to fight for her client. The film explores legal struggles and societal issues with emotional depth.

Roommates

Where to watch: Netflix

A coming-of-age comedy-drama, this film captures the ups and downs of college life. It follows a shy freshman who forms an unlikely bond with a bold and outgoing roommate. The story highlights friendship, identity, and the chaos of campus living.

Alpha Males Season 5

Where to watch: Netflix

The popular series returns with a new season, continuing the lives of four middle-aged friends trying to adapt to changing social dynamics. As they navigate shifting gender roles and expectations, the show mixes humour with social commentary.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh

Where to watch: Netflix

Released on April 16, 2026, this Telugu action drama stars Pawan Kalyan as a fearless police officer. The film revolves around his fight against corruption and powerful political forces, delivering a mix of action and mass appeal.

Any Other Notable Mentions?

While the above titles are the main highlights, OTT platforms often add surprise releases or regional content drops throughout the week. Viewers can also expect additional indie films, international series, and dubbed versions to appear over the weekend.

Final Take

This week’s OTT slate offers a well-rounded mix—whether you’re interested in hard-hitting dramas like Assi, crime storytelling in Matka King, or lighter content like Roommates. With multiple releases spread across platforms, there’s plenty to keep your weekend watchlist busy.