Maa Inti Bangaaram Video Song ‘Thassadiya’: Samantha Steals the Show

The makers of Maa Inti Bangaaram have unveiled the film’s first single, “Thassadiya,” building momentum ahead of its worldwide theatrical release on May 15, 2026.

Produced by Tralala Moving Pictures, the high-energy track is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with lyrics by Rehman and vocals by Chinmayi Sripada and Punya Selva. Designed as a vibrant wedding celebration number, the song combines lively beats, festive visuals, and spirited choreography to set the tone for the film.

Samantha takes centre stage in the song, showcasing strong screen presence and sharp dance moves. The number reflects a celebratory mood, blending themes of love, family, and joy, while also offering a glimpse into the film’s colourful narrative.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is billed as a family action-comedy drama created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy. The film marks Samantha’s reunion with the director after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby. It also features Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in prominent roles, alongside a supporting cast that includes Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha.

Samantha is said to have undergone significant physical preparation for her role, anchoring a story that blends emotional depth with action elements aimed at a wide audience base.

The release of “Thassadiya” follows a well-received teaser, which has already generated considerable buzz around the film. With the first single striking a festive chord, expectations are rising for the project’s music album as well as its theatrical performance.

The film is produced by Samantha, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Duvvuru under the Tralala Moving Pictures banner, with a technically accomplished crew backing the project.