Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Date, Puja Time and Significance

Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as one of the most sacred and promising days in the Hindu calendar. Known for symbolising prosperity, growth, and fresh beginnings, the festival is widely celebrated across India by both Hindus and Jains with great devotion.

When Is Akshaya Tritiya 2026?

In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on Sunday, April 19.

According to traditional Panchang calculations, the Tritiya Tithi begins at 10:49 AM on April 19 and ends at 7:27 AM on April 20.

The most favourable time for पूजा (puja) is between 10:49 AM and 12:20 PM, lasting for about 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Meaning and Importance of the Day

The term “Akshaya” means “that which never diminishes.” It reflects the belief that any good deed, investment, or spiritual act performed on this day continues to grow and bring lasting benefits.

The day holds deep religious value as devotees worship Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for wealth, happiness, and protection.

Akshaya Tritiya is also linked with the birth of Lord Parashurama, making it even more auspicious.

In Jain tradition, the day marks the end of a year-long fast by Lord Rishabhdev, adding spiritual importance across communities.

Why the Day Is Considered Auspicious

It is widely believed that any activity started on Akshaya Tritiya brings long-term success and stability. This includes:

Starting a new business or venture

Buying property or valuables

Conducting weddings or engagements

Making financial investments

According to Hindu beliefs, the Treta Yuga is also said to have begun on this day, further enhancing its importance.

Traditions and Celebrations

People begin the day early by taking a holy bath and offering prayers. Devotees perform special rituals and visit temples to seek blessings.

One of the most common traditions is purchasing gold or silver. Buying precious metals on this day is believed to bring continuous prosperity and financial growth.

Charity is another important aspect of the festival. Many people donate food, clothes, and money, believing that acts of kindness done on this day multiply over time.

Conclusion

Akshaya Tritiya is more than just a festival—it represents hope, abundance, and positive beginnings. Whether through prayer, charity, or new ventures, the day encourages people to take meaningful steps toward lasting success.

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