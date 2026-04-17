YSRCP backs Women’s Reservation Bill

YSRCP MP Gumma Thanuja Rani described the Women’s Reservation Bill as a historic and transformative step that will reshape the future of women in India, stating that 33% reservation would significantly strengthen women’s role in nation-building. Recalling the vision of B. R. Ambedkar, she emphasised that the progress of any society is measured by the progress of its women and said that such ideals were effectively implemented during the tenure of former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh’s governance model, she said the state provided 50% reservation for women in local bodies, nominated posts, and service contracts, while also ensuring meaningful leadership roles for women in governance. She noted that welfare initiatives such as Amma Vodi, YSR Cheyutha, and YSR Aasara, along with housing programmes registering nearly 32 lakh houses in women’s names, significantly strengthened women economically and socially. She also pointed to initiatives like Disha Police Stations and the Disha App, which enhanced women’s safety and confidence.

She further raised serious concerns over the rising incidents of violence against women in Andhra Pradesh under Chandrababu government and called for urgent action. “At a time when women across the country are welcoming the Women’s Reservation Bill with hope, there is growing concern that attacks on women are increasing in Andhra Pradesh. Incidents like the Muchchumarri case in Nandyal district are deeply disturbing. In some cases, even when women have come forward with complaints and evidence against those in positions of power, no proper enquiry has been conducted, and the victims themselves are being harassed. Those who remained silent when in power are now speaking about injustice. The crime data during 2019–2024 compared to the last two years clearly reflects the situation. Therefore, I urge this august House to ensure strict and stringent measures for the protection of women and to create an environment where women can live without fear,” she stated.

She stressed that while women’s reservation is being welcomed across the country, equal importance must be given to ensuring their safety and dignity. Calling for strict and stringent measures, she urged the Government to put in place strong legal safeguards and effective enforcement mechanisms so that women can live without fear and with full confidence and respect.